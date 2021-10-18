October 18, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is again reminding residents not to use their home mailboxes to mail checks, as a series of mail thefts continue around unincorporated Chatham County.
Thieves are stealing mail out of residential mailboxes, finding checks that are being sent to pay bills, altering them, and then depositing or cashing them. The thefts are scattered throughout the department’s jurisdiction of unincorporated Chatham County, and are costing victims hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Residents can prevent these crimes by not using their home mailboxes to send outgoing checks. Instead, people should use a secure, U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox like the ones found outside of post offices.
Senior citizens and the elderly frequently mail checks from home, so residents are being asked to share this warning with friends or relatives who may not have heard about it through the news media or social media.
Anyone who believes they have information about these crimes is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
