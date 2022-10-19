October 19, 2022 - The City of Savannah and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), have released the results of the community engagement process for the recruitment of a new police chief.
“The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset. As a City, we are deeply committed to selecting the type of police chief our community needs,” said City Manager Jay Melder. “I am thankful for those in the community and members of SPD who participated in the public input process. Now, we will use this input to recruit and hire our next chief.”
Two surveys were available from Aug. 10 to Sept. 23 and received 801 responses. The purpose of the surveys was to garner feedback from the community and SPD personnel about what traits, expertise, and experiences matter most for the City’s next police chief.
The top three qualities that garnered the highest consensus from the community survey were:
- Personal and organizational accountability
- Commitment to transparency
- Proven track record in responding to crime
And the top three priorities of focus were identified as:
- Strategies to reduce violent crime
- Recruitment and retention of officers
- Building a greater capacity in differential response models to improve on traditional response
In addition to surveys, PERF and City staff held meetings with City Council members, police personnel, and five focus groups to gather further insight. The results will also help guide the Savannah Police Department in what areas to focus on moving forward.
