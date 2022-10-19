City, PERF release Police Chief Recruitment Community Engagement Report.png

October 19, 2022 - The City of Savannah and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), have released the results of the community engagement process for the recruitment of a new police chief. 

“The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset. As a City, we are deeply committed to selecting the type of police chief our community needs,” said City Manager Jay Melder. “I am thankful for those in the community and members of SPD who participated in the public input process. Now, we will use this input to recruit and hire our next chief.”  

