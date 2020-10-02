October 2, 2020 - The 2020 Census has been extended to Oct. 5, 2020. There are only five days left to take the 10-minute survey that will positively impact our community for the next 10 years. Residents that have not filled out their 2020 Census may do so online, by visiting My2020Census.gov or call toll free at 1-844-330-2020.
Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, secure, and vitally important. The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Census also influences the amount of funds available for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, public benefits, roads and bridges in our community.
For every 1,000 residents that go uncounted in Chatham County equates to a loss of $2.3 million for our community every year.
To complete the Census:
- Respond online: https://my2020census.gov/
- Call toll free 1-844-330-2020.
- For more information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.
Opportunities to complete the 2020 Census in person will be posted on the Chatham County Census 2020 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCountyCensus2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.