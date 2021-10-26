October 26, 2021 - In recognition of November as National Homelessness Awareness month, Oliver Maner LLP is gearing up to raise funds and collect supplies for Union Mission’s A Haven for Her Capital Campaign to expand their Emergency Housing Program to unaccompanied, homeless women.
The firm is holding an internal donation drive and asking for the community’s help to collect goods for the new women’s program expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
Attorneys Amelia Stevens and Victoria Nease are leading the effort and challenging other Savannah law firms and businesses to help homeless women in our region.
“Helping these women will, in turn, improve our community,” said Stevens, who also volunteers as an Adult Exploring Adviser with the Coastal Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America. “Organizations like Union Mission help make Savannah a better place. Hopefully, our efforts will make life better for these women and assist this nonprofit in meeting its goal of helping 100 women each year.”
Donations of goods can be dropped off at the Oliver Maner offices at 218 West State St. during business hours. The firm will accept donations until Tuesday, Nov. 30, then donate the items to Union Mission. This new Emergency Housing Program is in need of the following:
- Personal care items (toothpaste, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products, etc.)
- Bedding (sheets, blankets, pillows and pillowcases)
- Laundry supplies
Union Mission created an Amazon Wish List
with the items needed to get the program started, as well as for the long term. Statistics show more than 180 women each night are homeless in Chatham County.
The renovated space will have 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms serving 100 annually. It’s designed to provide emergency housing and supportive services to 32 unaccompanied, homeless women for up to 90-days at a time. Union Mission provides basic human needs for the residents, including food, clothing, transportation, access to mental healthcare, employment support and more. The goal of this program is to help residents maintain stable housing and become independent members of the community.
Once completed, this new Emergency Housing Program will be the only facility along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina dedicated solely to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.
“Homeless women can be living alone on the streets, sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing or if able, living in motels,” said Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor. “Many of them feel unsafe. With your help, and in partnership with the broader community, we will begin to address the need and provide a safe, supportive space for unaccompanied women to transition out of homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.