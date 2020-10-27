October 27, 2020 - The Chatham County Family Justice Center, established in December of 2019, is the first of its kind in Georgia, providing victims of family violence free and compassionate navigation through its network of alliance partners including Chatham County District Attorney’s Office (and Child Support), City of Savannah, Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, The Mediation Center, Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, Savannah Police Department, and Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services.
They recently announced their Board of Directors, members of which were selected from prominent members of the Chatham County community. Members include:
- Gaye Reese, Board President
- Coren Ross, Treasurer
- Jim Durham, Secretary
- Laurie Milano, Strategy Planning Chair
- Betsy McCullar, Development Chair
- Steven Arkin
- Carol Bell
- Kristin Fulford
- Captain David Gay
- Lester Johnson, III
- Dr. Melanie Miller
Ex-Officio Members:
- Meg Heap
- Barbara Baucum
