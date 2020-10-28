October 28, 2020 - The Chatham County Police Department is beginning a new training series this month which is designed to help officers intervene if they believe a peer is violating department policies.
The mandatory training for all CCPD officers -- regardless of rank -- is modeled after a peer-intervention program developed by the New Orleans Police Department and its community partners. EPIC (Ethical Policing Is Courageous) training is designed to stop police misconduct before it begins by giving officers the skills to recognize when a situation calls for them to intercede.
“A duty to intervene when a peer is violating department policy has been part of our official Use of Force policy since the day our officers first began patrols in February of 2018,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. “But, knowing what is required, and knowing how to step in when a fellow officer is involved, are two different things. We know our officers understand the expectation. Now, we want to give them even more training on what to do if they see a situation between an officer and a citizen escalating.”
Every CCPD officer is scheduled to complete the training by the end of November 2020.
