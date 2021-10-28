October 28, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department has announced that the recently installed School Zone Speed Cameras reduced violations by 86 percent in the first six weeks of the program.
“Our one goal when we installed these cameras was to slow down the thousands of people who speed through school zones every day,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “The impact of this program is clear. Our school zones are now safer for children because we have drastically reduced the number of speeders. We expect the number to continue to decrease in the weeks ahead.”
The program had a significant impact before the cameras were turned on, or the first warning ticket was issued. The Chatham County Police Department began a public awareness and education campaign on July 29, 2021, to alert drivers that the cameras were on the way. Between July 29, 2021, and August 15, 2021, speeding was cut by 63 percent.
When the 30-warning period ended on Sept. 15, 2021, there were 1,521 violations in a five-day period, for an 86 percent decrease in speeding overall.
“These numbers show that most drivers clearly want to do the right thing and slow down in a school zone,” Hadley added. “When children are crossing the street or walking or biking to school, the motorists driving through the school zone have a responsibility to be as cautious as possible. Clearly, the huge reduction in speeding we’ve seen shows most drivers agree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.