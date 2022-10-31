Oliver Maner To Present Donations from Women’s Emergency Housing Center Supply Drive, Savannah Law Firm, Union Mission, Donation Drive, Christmas, Holidays, Homelessness in Savannah_9332.jpeg

Sara Jo Rowell, Firm Administrator at Oliver Maner; William J. Hunter, a Partner at Oliver Maner and a Board Member of Union Mission; Joy Bonner, Associate at Oliver Maner; Amelia C. Stevens, Associate at Oliver Maner; Victoria Nease, Associate at Oliver Maner; Savannah resident Victoria White and her daughter Alethia Edwards, Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Union Mission, Suzanne Willis, Director of Marketing & Development of Union Mission present donations from 2021 drive.

October 31, 2022 - In recognition of National Homeless Awareness month in November, Oliver Maner will once again partner with other local law firms to raise funds and collect supplies for Parker’s House at Union Mission. This new program is Savannah and Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive supportive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. 

The donation drive will run throughout November, with a request to the legal community and the public at large to help collect goods for Parker’s House. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.