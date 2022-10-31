October 31, 2022 - In recognition of National Homeless Awareness month in November, Oliver Maner will once again partner with other local law firms to raise funds and collect supplies for Parker’s House at Union Mission. This new program is Savannah and Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive supportive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.
Oct. 31 - Oliver Maner recognizes National Homeless Awareness Month with November donation drive
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
