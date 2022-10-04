October 4, 2022 - The Savannah Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at several schools throughout the city to increase safety for students, parents, teachers and anyone else traveling through the school zones.
As part of the program, speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours for a five-day period to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. During that study, an excessive number of vehicles were determined to be speeding through the area during school zone hours.
The cameras were installed in 10 schools zones in the city: Garrison School of the Arts, Largo-Tibet Elementary, Myers Middle School zone on Tibet Avenue and the school zone on 52nd Street, Savannah Classical Academy, Savannah High, Shuman Elementary, Susie King Taylor Community School, White Bluff Elementary and Windsor Forest Elementary. More cameras in additional school zones are in the process of being added in the near future.
The Photo Speed Enforcement System combines a public information campaign along with a 30-day warning period to encourage people to slow down and change their driving habits. In school zones, there are posted speed limits. Schools will have flashing lights and additional road signs to show a vehicle’s speed and give advance warning of the upcoming school zone. Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the approved speed limit. Anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail. This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, the driver will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 35 mph, and you would be ticketed at 46 mph.
“This is about the safety of our children,” Assistant Chief Robert Gavin said. “Officers cannot be in every school zone every day, but by utilizing this technology, we can still have an effect on safety in those areas by keeping speeds low and keeping our children safe. The flashers, speed signs, cameras and enforcement measures have proven successful at changing driver behavior.”
Oct. 5 will start the initial 30-day warning period. During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail. This violation is a civil violation and is not considered a traffic violation. You will not receive points on your driver’s license, and it will not be reported to your insurance. The automated speed zone will be enforced on school days starting one hour before school starts until one hour after the end of the school day. Even when lights are not flashing, the regularly posted speed limit will be photo enforced when school is in session and children are present.
The 30-day warning period will run from Oct. 5 for 30 days. Enforcement will begin Nov. 4. We’re committed to safeguarding our kids with this innovative initiative. Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community.
