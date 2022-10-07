October 7, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department is continuing its search and investigative efforts in the case of Quinton Simon.
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, and was reported missing at approximately 9:40 a.m. He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
Yesterday the Chatham County Police Department – with the assistance of the FBI – executed search warrants and continued interviewing those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation. Searches in concentrated outdoor areas are also continuing.
The case remains a missing child investigation.
“We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters today. “But, we’ll continue to look at all angles and exhaust all investigative avenues.”
If anyone believes they have spotted Quinton, they should call 9-1-1. Other tips and information should be sent through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
