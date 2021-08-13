August 13, 2021 - Boyd & Jenerette recently hired attorney Payton Bramlett at the firm's Savannah office.
Payton Bramlett is an experienced, outcome-oriented attorney and has joined the Savannah office of Boyd & Jenerette, P.A. as a Partner. He focuses his practice in the areas of insurance defense, general liability, and personal injury litigation including automobile, trucking, and premises liability. Bramlett also handles property damage cases including construction defect cases. Throughout his career, Bramlett has obtained favorable results for clients in both bench and jury trials in some of the most plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions in Georgia.
Bramlett handles all phases of litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts, and when possible, resolves cases pre-trial in a cost-effective manner through negotiation, mediation, and other forms of alternative dispute resolution. Bramlett also assists clients in navigating time-limited pre-suit demands and other aspects of pre-suit claims including property damage claims.
Visit boydjen.com for more information.
