November 3, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Robert Hurst as an associate in the firm’s Business Litigation Group.
A native of Morgantown, West Virginia, Robert graduated from St. John’s College with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law. During law school, he was a member of the Order of Wig and Robe and the student works editor for the South Carolina Law Review. He also served as a summer law clerk for the CHAMPS Law Clinic, which takes on legal cases on behalf of low-income children and families struggling with medical issues.
Robert worked for several years as a freelance writer and publisher of tourist magazines prior to pursuing a legal career. He was a participant in the 2020 HunterMaclean summer associate program.
Robert and his wife, Sarah, live in Bluffton with their daughter.
For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.