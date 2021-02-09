February 9, 2021 - Oliver Maner has announced that Ryan Beasley was named partner on Jan. 1, 2021. Beasley joins the firm’s distinguished list of partners who demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and excellence in their practices.
Mr. Beasley joined Oliver Maner in 2017 after serving two years in private practice following a two year judicial clerkship with the Honorable Lamar W. Davis, Jr. (retired) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Georgia. Mr. Beasley focuses on complex business and commercial contracts and transactions as well as advanced estate planning strategies and techniques. He has become an integral part of the firm’s well-known and accomplished Business, Tax and Estate Planning Department where he represents many closely-held businesses and families.
Originally from Sylvania, Ga., Beasley graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia. He went on to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology where he received a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, specializing in thermal sciences, fluid flow, and energy systems.
Prior to attending law school, Beasley worked for Southern Nuclear, Southern Company’s nuclear energy operating company. At Southern Nuclear’s Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, he held various positions including systems and operations engineer before being selected for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s 18-month senior reactor operator licensed training program. After obtaining his Senior Reactor Operator’s License, Beasley worked as an on-shift supervisor, supervising control room and field operations. After working with Southern Nuclear, Ryan attended the University of Georgia School of Law where he graduated, cum laude, with a J.D.
“Ryan is an incredibly talented lawyer and we are proud to recognize and honor his work with a promotion to partner,” said Oliver Maner Managing Partner Patrick T. O’Connor. “We look forward to working with him for many years to come.”
