July 8, 2022 - Sarah B. “Sally” Akins, a Senior Neutral at Miles Mediation & Arbitration, and of Counsel with Ellis Painter LLP, in Savannah, Georgia, was installed June 4th as the 60th President of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia during the organization’s Annual Meeting at Amelia Island, Florida.
After nearly 30 years of handling civil jury trials, Akins has been a full-time mediator for the past four years throughout Georgia. She has mediated cases including cases involving premises liability, automobile and truck accidents, professional negligence, local government litigation, insurance coverage litigation and products liability.
She is married to Dale Akins, a Plaintiff’s lawyer and member of the Georgia and South Carolina Bars, who practices at Akins Law Firm, LLC in Bluffton, South Carolina. The couple were married in 1993 and reside in Rose Hill Plantation.
