April 11, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Samantha A. Timmons in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.
Timmons’s focus is on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital investments, restructurings, and distressed situations. She has substantial experience in regard to tax aspects of a wide variety of capital markets transactions, advising on tax aspects of securitized products, debt financing, and private placements, including initial public offerings and convertible note offerings. Timmons has worked with a variety of industries including private equity, financial services, health care, media and entertainment, mining and natural resources, real estate, professional services, technology, apparel, and Internet and telecommunications. She has advised some of the world’s largest multinational corporations and private equity firms.
