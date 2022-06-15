June 15, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Samuel J. Seaman as an associate in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group.
Sam’s practice focuses on all aspects of general corporate representation, primarily involving the drafting and negotiation transactions in various types of agreements. Sam has worked with multiple growth-stage to medium-sized businesses in the health care and technology industries where he has negotiated for clients against major health care insurance companies and some of the largest hospital systems in the country.
Sam graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.A. in Global and International Studies and received his M.B.A. from the University of Saint Mary. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.
Sam recently moved from Tampa, Fl. where he was involved in a variety of organizations including the Sports Lawyers Association, Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, and serving as a section representative for the International Law Society. During this time, he also served as a disaster and humanitarian relief organizer for the Bonner Springs Church of Nazarene.
Sam and his wife, Lauren, have two young daughters.
