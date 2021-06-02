June 2, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Sarah J. Sarb as an associate focusing on corporate law and business transactions.
Sarah graduated magna cum laude from Wofford College with a B.A. in Business and Economics and earned her J.D. in 2020 from the Emory University School of Law. During law school, she was a Merit Scholar in the Transactional Law Certificate Program. She also completed a legal internship with Home Depot, a legal externship with the GE Energy Program, and a summer associateship with HunterMaclean.
Sarah is an active member of several professional organizations including the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers and the Young Lawyers Division of the Savannah Bar Association. For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.
