February 6, 2023 - Chief Lenny Gunther has announced the appointment of two permanent assistant chiefs to assist in leading the Savannah Police Department.
DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin will assume the permanent roles. In July 2022, Gunther was named interim chief and named both Adams and Gavin as interim assistant chiefs. They have served in those roles since that time.
“DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success that will make them effective leaders for this department,” Gunther said. “They have both served the citizens of Savannah at SPD for more than 25 years. They have their finger on the pulse of this department and this city and understand Savannah’s unique needs. Both have proven this while serving as interim assistant chiefs.”
Adams will lead the department’s Field Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts and initiatives to continuously reduce crime. Gavin will lead the department’s Administrative and Management Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts dedicated to systems improvement and quality assurance.
Adams joined Savannah Police Department in 1992. He holds a Master’s in Criminal Justice Management from Columbus State University and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Savannah State University and is a graduate of Benedictine Military School. Adams is also a graduate of the Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course, Metropolitan Police Crime Academy in London, and Command College at Columbus State University.
Throughout his time with the department, Adams has served in Criminal Investigations, Special Operations, Patrol, SWAT and Strategic Investigations. He is also the executive director of the Savannah chapter of the Police Athletic/Activities League (PAL).
Gavin, who is an Army veteran, began his law enforcement career in 1994 and joined SPD soon after. He holds a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course and the Metropolitan Police Crime Academy in London. Gavin also holds an IACP Leadership in Police Organizations Instructor certification.
Throughout his time with the agency, Gavin has served in Patrol, Special Operations, SWAT, Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs and Management Services divisions. Gavin is currently in charge of the Management Services Division, which includes Special Operations and the Behavioral Health Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.