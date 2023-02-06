SPD Assistant Chief Appointments.jpg

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin.

February 6, 2023 - Chief Lenny Gunther has announced the appointment of two permanent assistant chiefs to assist in leading the Savannah Police Department.

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin will assume the permanent roles. In July 2022, Gunther was named interim chief and named both Adams and Gavin as interim assistant chiefs. They have served in those roles since that time.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.