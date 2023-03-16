SPD Celebrates Promotions to Assistant Chief and Major.jpg

March 16, 2023 - Four career SPD officers celebrated their appointments to the rank of major and assistant chief during a badge pinning ceremony at the Savannah Civic Center on March 14.

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin were appointed to assistant chief. Michelle Halford and Shinita Young were appointed to major.

