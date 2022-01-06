January 6, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Sean Callahan as an associate in the firm’s Real Estate Group.
Sean has significant experience with transactional, compliance, and business organizational matters within residential and commercial real estate practice. Prior to joining HunterMaclean, Sean represented lenders and worked closely with residential builders and investors in acquisition development, construction, purchase-sale, and 1031 exchange transactions.
Sean received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he double majored in Political Science and Sociology. He earned his J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law. During law school, he was a student volunteer for the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Low-Income Taxpayer Clinics. Through a law school study-abroad program, Sean was also able to study at Queen Mary University School of Law’s Centre for Commercial Law Studies in London, England, where he earned a Certificate in Global Arbitration Law and Practice. Sean earned his LL.M. in 2016 from the Center for Transactional Law and Practice at Emory University School of Law.
Sean is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
