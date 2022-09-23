September 23, 2022 -The 2022 HunterMaclean Critical Issues Forum on The New Workplace took place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Savannah Technical College Eckburg Auditorium. An audience of 155 local business and community leaders heard from a panel of community leaders on the challenges, changes, and innovations of the post-pandemic workplace.
Following a welcome from HunterMaclean Managing Partner Brad Harmon, fellow Attorney and Partner Sarah Lamar served as moderator of the event which featured a panel including Amy Ariano, Vice President, Human Resources with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation; Ivy D. Council, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer with CitiTrends; and Michael T. Owens, CEO/President of the Tourism Leadership Council.
