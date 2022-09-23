September 23, 2022 - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft.
According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted his $2,400 bond the same day.
