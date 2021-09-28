September 28, 2021 - The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, recently announced that multiple defendants are in custody on drug trafficking charges after the unsealing of a federal indictment targeting an open-air drug market in Savannah.
“I thank the Acting U.S. Attorney and his team, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Savannah Police Department for working together to remove illegal drugs and guns from our streets,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “Our collaboration along with our neighborhood leaders and citizens will ensure that our streets and communities are safer.”
The 56-count indictment in USA v. Fields et al. details charges against 14 defendants, primarily Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. The charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by at least four years of supervised release.
“Our law enforcement partners, particularly the Savannah Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, have done an outstanding job in identifying and disrupting drug distribution networks in our neighborhoods,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “This continuing effort will make our communities safer by removing illegal drugs and guns from our streets.”
The investigation targeted an open-air illegal drug market in a community known as “The Dips” on the west side of Savannah, alleging drug sales taking place at least as early as Oct. 1, 2020, with the 14 defendants indicted as part of a conspiracy to possess and distribute crack cocaine.
