May 31, 2022 - During his final visit with Jacob "Jake" Gililland one week before he died, Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley surprised him with a promotion to the rank of Sergeant from his previous rank of Corporal. Chief Hadley, along with the Chatham County Police Department Training Unit that Gililland served with, presented Gililland with a uniform shirt outfitted with a Sergeant’s badge and stripes. Sergeant Gililland was also presented his promotion certificate. Sergeant Gililland died exactly one week after this visit, and never had an official photo taken of him in his uniform reflecting his new promotion.
Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire President and CEO Mark Dana, along with his wife, were also at Gililland’s home during the promotion presentation. The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire has provided the Gililland family with substantial support during Sergeant Gililland’s illness, and are continuing to do so in the wake of his death. During a conversation with Sergeant Gililland’s wife, Melissa, she told Dana that she would like a photo of Sergeant Gililland in his Sergeant badge and stripes. Dana contacted Chief Hadley, who approved the request to update Sergeant Gililland’s photo, and Dana facilitated the process.
The photo, which was originally taken when Gililland was still at the rank of officer, has been edited to reflect a Sergeant’s badge and stripes.
“The Chatham County Police Department and the people of Chatham County deserved a strong and healthy Sergeant Jacob Gililland patrolling and protecting our streets for many years to come. Cancer robbed us of that,” said Hadley. “This photo preserves the legacy that rightly belonged to Sergeant Gililland and his family. Moving forward, this will be the official Chatham County Police Department photo of Sergeant Gililland for all purposes.”
Jacob Gililland joined the Chatham County Police Department at the rank of Officer in June 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal in November 2021. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on May 19, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.