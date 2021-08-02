August 2, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP recently hired Sharon L. Hughes as a Paralegal at the firm’s Savannah, Ga. office.
A paralegal with more than 20 years of experience, Hughes is responsible for obtaining documents, reviewing records, providing support to the firm’s attorneys, maintaining regular communication with clients and managing the new client intake process.
“Sharon is a talented paralegal with decades of experience guiding clients through the legal process with compassion, efficiency and accuracy,” said Harris Lowry Manton LLP founding partner Jeff Harris. “She is a great addition to our team.”
Prior to joining Harris Lowry Manton LLP, Hughes worked as a legal assistant at several law firms and administrative offices in Savannah, Ga., focusing on bankruptcy and corporate law. She also served as a paralegal for financial institutions and corporations in Florida, Maryland and Washington, D.C., where she worked on business loans and partnered with legal teams from around the globe.
Hughes earned her B.S. in Legal Studies from South University in Savannah, Ga., graduating magna cum laude. She also earned an A.S. in Paralegal Studies. Originally from Philadelphia, Penn., she currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
