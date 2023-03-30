“Sherri Trinh is an incredibly gifted personal injury attorney,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah & Farah. “Even with a long list of huge wins for clients, it is her personable and empathetic style which produces those unforgettable case moments her clients never forget.”
Trinh is a highly experienced personal injury attorney at the Farah & Farah law offices off of Abercorn Street. She represents victims in cases involving car accidents and slip and falls. She has worked in pre-litigation and litigation and deeply understands the legal strategies that will successfully obtain maximum compensation for her clients.
The greatest motivator for Trinh is helping her clients move on from tragedy. Doing so requires acknowledging their suffering, seeking the compensation they need, and successfully closing out their case. She knows how to work with insurance entities and is especially proficient with insurance policies concerning limits, benefits, and the timetables that can be expected after an accident.
“In my time as a lawyer, I’ve worked in several practice areas, handling litigation cases for workers’ compensation and personal injury,” said Trinh. “I decided to focus my talents solely on personal injury and in pre-suit, where each case starts and where I know I can make the biggest impact.”
Trinh received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Texas and her Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law. She is a member of The Georgia Bar.
