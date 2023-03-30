March 30, 2023 - Farah & Farah, personal injury attorneys of Savannah, Georgia, announced that it had expanded the roster at its Savannah office with the addition of skilled personal injury attorney Sherri Trinh.

“Sherri Trinh is an incredibly gifted personal injury attorney,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah & Farah. “Even with a long list of huge wins for clients, it is her personable and empathetic style which produces those unforgettable case moments her clients never forget.”  

