July 18, 2023 - The firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, LLP, has added Stephen Hermann as Of Counsel to the firm in the areas of civil and business litigation.

Hermann served on active duty in the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, providing legal advice to senior leaders in the Army and serving as a trial attorney. In more than 11 years of active duty, Hermann led and worked with diverse teams on various legal issues, including criminal prosecutions, investigations, ethics, and administrative and regulatory issues.

