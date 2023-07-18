July 18, 2023 - The firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, LLP, has added Stephen Hermann as Of Counsel to the firm in the areas of civil and business litigation.
Hermann served on active duty in the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, providing legal advice to senior leaders in the Army and serving as a trial attorney. In more than 11 years of active duty, Hermann led and worked with diverse teams on various legal issues, including criminal prosecutions, investigations, ethics, and administrative and regulatory issues.
In his most recent assignment, Herman served as the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Special Victim Prosecutor, where he prosecuted or supervised cases involving crimes against persons. In this role, he advised senior leaders within the Army on case strategy while mentoring and training junior prosecutors.
Hermann has significant experience with trial strategy, depositions, interviewing expert witnesses, discovery, and presenting cases to juries. He was also stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and served as deputy general counsel, where he advised senior military commanders on legal issues ranging from criminal investigations to administrative law.
Hermann is originally from Marietta, Georgia and is a graduate of Washington and Lee University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Politics and History. He earned his law degree from The George Washington University Law School. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the Virginia State Bar.
Visit www.wswgs.com to learn more about Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg and Shawe, LLP.
