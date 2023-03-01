March 1, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, has announced that Taylor L. Dove was recently elected as a partner by the voting shareholders of the firm.
“Taylor is a respected attorney who has proven his dedication towards both our industry and community,” said Managing Partner Brad Harmon. “We are proud to share that he has been elected as a partner and look forward to witnessing his continued success.”
Taylor serves in the firm’s litigation group and has experience representing a variety of clients, specifically relating to business litigation, bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, and real estate litigation.
Taylor received his bachelor’s degree in Investment Finance from the University of South Carolina and graduated cum laude from Georgia State University College of Law. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable Edward J. Coleman, III, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Georgia.
Taylor currently serves as co-chair for the YLD Leadership Academy of the State Bar of Georgia and previously served as president on the executive board for the Savannah Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. He is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Savannah as well as the State Bar of Georgia’s YLD Leadership Academy.
