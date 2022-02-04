February 4, 2022 - Oliver Maner LLP announced that Timothy D. Roberts has been sworn in as the president of the Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Roberts has been a partner at Oliver Maner since 2000 and has 23 years of trial experience. ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of 7,600 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials.
“I’m honored to lead this strong and active chapter of ABOTA. It’s an outstanding organization that protects a right we often take for granted,” Roberts said. “It also brings people together to share ideas and promote the essential right of a jury trial.”
The Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates includes plaintiff attorneys, defense attorneys and judges from the region including Savannah, Brunswick, Augusta and the Golden Isles. Programming over the year includes informative monthly webinars, networking events, and Masters in Trial training sessions in conjunction with the national ABOTA office. Roberts’ term will last for one year.
Other Oliver Maner attorneys who are members of ABOTA include Patrick T. O’Connor, Andrew M. Wilkes, William J. Hunter, and Paul H. Threlkeld, all partners. ABOTA members are required to have at least five years of litigation experience and have tried at least 10 civil jury trials to conclusion, in addition to other experience. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness and educate the public about the history and value of the right to a trial by jury. It also works to increase the standards of skill, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.
For more information, visit www.abota.org or www.abota-sega.org.
