March 15, 2023 - Farah & Farah, personal injury attorneys of Savannah, Georgia, has announced that it has expanded the roster at its Savannah office with the addition of skilled attorney Wesley Bush to its team.
“Wesley Bush is an on-fire personal injury attorney,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah & Farah. “As a Savannah local, he is uniquely positioned to help the very community he was raised in, and that connection will be a powerful tool for the area residents he represents.”
