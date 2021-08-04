August 4, 2021 - Oliver Maner LLP has announced that associate attorney William C. Phillips has joined the firm. Phillips is a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and is beginning his career at Oliver Maner.
WILLIAM C. PHILLIPS joins Oliver Maner LLP
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Before completing his studies, Phillips was a summer associate for Oliver Maner in 2019. The Savannah native will focus on medical malpractice defense, family law, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in his new position. Previously, Phillips served as an intern for U.S. Representative Earl L. “Buddy” Carter in Washington, D.C., a summer associate with Oliver Maner, and a corporate counsel extern for Rollins, Inc. (parent company of Orkin). Phillips volunteers as an attorney advisor for the Boy Scouts of America Law and Government Explorer's Program in his spare time.
