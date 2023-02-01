February 1, 2023 - Oliver Maner LLP recently named I. William Drought, III as a Partner of the firm. Drought practices civil litigation, working on personal injury, medical malpractice, business disputes, and general litigation.

Drought joined Oliver Maner in 2015 as an Associate. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Savannah Bar Association and the Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. He is admitted to practice before all state trial and appellate courts in Georgia and all U.S. District Courts of Georgia.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.