February 1, 2023 - Oliver Maner LLP recently named I. William Drought, III as a Partner of the firm. Drought practices civil litigation, working on personal injury, medical malpractice, business disputes, and general litigation.
WILLIAM DROUGHT, III, named partner at Oliver Maner
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Drought joined Oliver Maner in 2015 as an Associate. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Savannah Bar Association and the Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. He is admitted to practice before all state trial and appellate courts in Georgia and all U.S. District Courts of Georgia.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Jan. 24 - Right Whale Research Vessel docks in Savannah, highlighting critically endangered species
- MARIANNE GANEM-POPPELL elected Chairperson of Savannah Downtown Business Association
- Jan. 24 - Savannah Philharmonic announces their 15th Anniversary Season and year-round programming
- FAMILY PROMISE OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE announces 2023 board, new members
- Jan. 26 – BREAKING: City Council Adopts Long List of Amendments to City’s Alcohol Ordinances
- Jan. 26 – New Restaurant and Marina’s Zoning Needs Heard by City Council
- Jan. 25 - Colonial Oil Industries acquires Strickland Oil Company
- Jan. 27 - Alee Shriners Annual Election and Awards Ceremony
- MIRANDA HENDRICKS named Marketing Manager at Parker's
- KAMRYN OWENS joins Thomas & Hutton as Project Administrator
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.