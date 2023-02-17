February 17, 2023 - Attorney Zachary H. Thomas was recently recognized as a 2023 Georgia Super Lawyer. Attorneys are selected for Super Lawyer based upon peer review, independent research, and professional achievements. Only 5% of attorneys throughout the state are selected from more than seventy practice areas. Zach was previously recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star, an honor reserved for 2.5% of attorneys in the state who have exhibited excellence in their practice.
Zach is the founder of Zachary H. Thomas Law, P.C. With over 18 years of experience in the legal field, his practice areas include medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death. A native of Savannah, Zach graduated from Mercer University School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Zach has received numerous recognitions during his professional career including an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating given to attorneys. Additionally, he has been recognized as a Top 25 Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers. Zach currently serves on the Executive Committee and on the board of the Civil Justice Political Action Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. He is a graduate of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association leadership program and is the past president of the Savannah Trial Lawyers Association.
Zach is an active member of the community and involved with various non-profits including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Savannah, where he has served on the Man & Woman of Year Leadership Team since 2018. Zach was named the LLS Savannah Man of the Year in 2018 and was the chair of the 2022 Light the Night Executive Challenge. He is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Savannah and has also served on the United Way of the Coastal Empire Campaign Committee.
