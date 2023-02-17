February 17, 2023 - Attorney Zachary H. Thomas was recently recognized as a 2023 Georgia Super Lawyer. Attorneys are selected for Super Lawyer based upon peer review, independent research, and professional achievements. Only 5% of attorneys throughout the state are selected from more than seventy practice areas. Zach was previously recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star, an honor reserved for 2.5% of attorneys in the state who have exhibited excellence in their practice. 

Zach is the founder of Zachary H. Thomas Law, P.C. With over 18 years of experience in the legal field, his practice areas include medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death. A native of Savannah, Zach graduated from Mercer University School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

