August 25, 2023 - Aaron C. Higgins, a dedicated council member on the Pooler City Council, has been appointed for a four-year term to the Municipal Training Board (MTB) of the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute. The MTB provides oversight for the institute's training program designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of city officials in municipal matters.
The Municipal Training Board, a partnership between the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government and Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), plays a vital role in developing and administering comprehensive training courses for municipal elected officials. With the authority to establish rules, regulations, and standards, the MTB ensures the effectiveness and quality of the training program.
"I am honored to be appointed to the Municipal Training Board. Lifelong learning is essential for effective public service, and I am committed to providing high-quality training that meets the needs of Georgia's city officials," said Higgins.
The Municipal Training Board consists of 17 seats, with Higgins being appointed to represent GMA's 12th District, the interests the City of Pooler, and all city officials within District 12. The board meets several times a year to discuss training policy matters, and Higgins will actively participate, bringing insights from his local government experience. His four-year term is from July 2022 – June 2026.
As a member of the Municipal Training Board, Higgins will also provide updates on the Municipal Training Institute during GMA district meetings, ensuring that city officials across Georgia benefit from the program. Additionally, he may contribute to training sessions held during the Cities United Summit and Annual Convention, fostering a supportive learning environment for fellow municipal leaders.
For more information about the Municipal Training Board and the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, visit gacities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.