February 27, 2023 - Aaron C. Higgins, Pooler City Councilmember, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Small Cities Council (SCC). Mr. Higgins was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
"I'm honored to collaborate with my fellow small city representatives on the National League of Cities Small Cities Council. Together, we can tackle the unique challenges facing our communities and ensure that our voices are heard at a national level.,” said Higgins.
As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Councilmember Higgins will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.
Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am proud to have Councilmember Higgins join NLC's Small Cities Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive."
The leadership of this year’s council will consist of:
- Chair - Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley, CA
- Vice Chair – Vice Mayor Diana Nelson, Mason, OH
- Vice Chair – Councilmember Travis Bruton, Glenn Heights TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.