February 27, 2023 - Aaron C. Higgins, Pooler City Councilmember, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Small Cities Council (SCC). Mr. Higgins was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.  

"I'm honored to collaborate with my fellow small city representatives on the National League of Cities Small Cities Council. Together, we can tackle the unique challenges facing our communities and ensure that our voices are heard at a national level.,” said Higgins. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.