January 31, 2023 - Kurtis Purtee, Alderman of the City of Savannah has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee. Alderman Purtee was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
ALDERMAN KURTIS PURTEE appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“I am honored to once again serve on this committee," said Alderman Kurtis Purtee. "I am excited to once again bring my 22 years of experience in public safety to the federal level to be able to recommend policy that will impact cities across the nation.”
