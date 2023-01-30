January 30, 2023 - Alderman Nick Palumbo of the City of Savannah Government has been appointed to the National League of Cities(NLC) 2023 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee. Alderman Palumbo was re-elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on sustainability, community resilience, water infrastructure and more. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
ALDERMAN NICK PALUMBO appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee
"It is an honor to continue to serve on NLC’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee. This Committee serves at the forefront of developing best practices and policies across our Nation to make Cities stronger and more resilient in the face of unprecedented change. From coast to coast, more cities are looking to Savannah for cutting edge civic work in the field of resilience and it is a great honor to continue to serve."
