June 30, 2022 - District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee received the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute's Certificate of Recognition during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on June 27.
“This achievement is the result of many hours of hard work and dedication,” said Alderman Purtee. “This training will allow me to advocate for more resources and build better partnerships between our community and other organizations. This training will help enhance leadership throughout our community.”
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Recognition, a city official must complete a minimum of 42 units of credit, including at least 18 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Alderman Purtee for this accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 537 member cities.
