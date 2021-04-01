April 1, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol will conduct Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Safety Course sessions through September.
This is a Georgia DNR-approved class that is required for anyone that was born after Jan. 1, 1998, who wishes to operate any power vessel or personal watercraft on Georgia waterways. The course is free and open to the public.
The class size is limited, and registration is required. To register, please visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com or call the Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237. Participants must be at least 12-years-old.
Class participants will be issued a Boater Education Card if they pass the exam given at the end of the class. You must have a copy of your Social Security card or know your Social Security number in order to receive the Boater Education Card.
Classes will be held at the Moose Lodge located at 2202 Norwood Avenue. The class begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. If participants would like to wear a mask during instruction as a precaution against COVID-19, they are encouraged to do so.
Sessions are scheduled for:
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
