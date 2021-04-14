April 14, 2021 - The City of Savannah has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer protection to city homeowners for the water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to the city's systems. The coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices. Founded in 2003, SLWA works with nearly 700 leading cities and municipalities in the U.S. to provide repair service plans that offer homeowners peace of mind and convenience.
"Many homeowners do not know any damage to the service lines on their property is their responsibility to repair," said Mayor Van Johnson. "In the event of a service line repair emergency, the homeowner is responsible for scheduling the fix and covering the associated cost. As Savannah homes and the infrastructure serving them age, SLWA repair plans provide our homeowners with an optional solution to be ready in case of emergency."
The SLWA Service Line Warranty Program protects against repairs needed to pipes on homeowners' property. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by the City of Savannah. If a customer's service line needs repair, a call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local, licensed contractor familiar with local code. There are no service fees or deductibles.
This program is voluntary for homeowners, provided at no cost to the City of Savannah, and no public funds are used to promote or administer the program. Program materials will be arriving at resident homes over the next week. These materials will feature the City of Savannah logo to let residents know the offer is legitimate and is a partnership with the city.
"Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair but also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job," said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe NA, SLWA's parent company. "We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Savannah and look forward to the opportunity to provide Savannah homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency."
SLWA is part of HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.5 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. SLWA has been recognized as the nation's largest and most trusted source of utility line plans endorsed by the National League of Cities. The company is committed to delivering an excellent customer service experience and maintaining an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau. For questions about this service or to enroll, contact SLWA at 866-922-9006 or visit slwofa.com.
