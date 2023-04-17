April 17, 2023 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce invites Pooler residents and businesses to participate in its first-ever Community Clean Out Day on Friday, April 21. This free event will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Pooler Chamber’s office at 305 West Collins Street.
Taking place the Friday before Earth Day, the event will provide several free services to the public to support clean up efforts at residences and businesses. The Pooler Chamber has partnered with a number of local organizations to provide members of the community the opportunity correctly recycle or dispose of items, including:
- Clothing, shoes, books and toys through Goodwill Southeast Georgia
- Old and unused medications (including pet medications) through the Pooler Police Department
- Used eyeglasses and hearing aids through Pooler Lions Club
- Gently used furniture, appliances, housewares and building materials through Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity
- Bulk document shredding and file disposal through Great Oaks Bank
Food trucks from Chazito’s Latin Cuisine and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will also be on site throughout the event.
“Our Chamber is always looking for ways we can bring the community together to make Pooler an even better place,” said Courtney Rawlins, President & CEO of the Pooler Chamber. “This fun event will help us all clean out and beautify our homes and neighborhoods by responsibly disposing of or donating items we no longer use.”
To learn more about this event and the Pooler Chamber of Commerce, visit poolerchamber.com.
