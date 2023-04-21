April 21, 2023 - The official Earth Day Savannah celebration will return on April 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive. This family-friendly event will be hosted by WSAV Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred and will include live performances, educational activities and exhibitions, and food trucks.
The 2023 Earth Day Savannah theme is “Our Future is Bright” to educate and engage the public on the clean energy goals of the 100% Savannah Plan. Passed in 2021 by Savannah City Council, the 100% Savannah Planguides the City to meeting 100% of community electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035.
The Earth Day stage will be hosted by Kris Allred ofWSAV, and includes performances by the DEEP Center and local artists CJ Giovanni, Izreal Graham, BKWala, and Jive English.
As a joint contributor to the event, Georgia Power will be hosting an Equity in Electric Transportation showcase. The goal is to provide the local community with a better understanding of electric transportation, display a variety of electric vehicles, and discuss equitable ways for many cultures and groups to electrify. Additionally, Pratt Recycling, Inc., the City of Savannah recycling partner, will be onsite to showcase Curbside Recycling and share educational information surrounding what can be recycled curbside, where your recycling goes, as well as showcase commercial recycling programs that are available to the community.
Community nonprofits include: Tybee Island Marine Science Center, Chatham County Resource, Conservation Education Center, The Longleaf Alliance, RUFF Retirees Unite for the Future, Wilderness Southeast (WiSE), Climate Reality Project of Coastal Georgia, Climate Reality Project of Coastal Georgia, Bike Walk Savannah, The Front Porch, Coastal Area Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL), Caretta Research Project, The Dolphin Project, Friends of the Savannah Coastal Wildlife Refuges, Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary (NOAA), Georgia Coalition of the People's Agenda-Coastal Georgia, Terrapin Educational Research Program of Savannah (TERPS), Over the Moon, and OCEANA. Children’s Activities provided by Savannah Children’s Museum, Hello Neighbor, Loop it UP Savannah, and Book Nation of Dreamers. Beer sales will support WRUU.org-107.5-FM-LP Savannah.
Earth Day Savannah is hosted by the City of Savannah Office of Sustainability, with support from the Savannah Chatham Sustainability Coalition, Pratt Recycling Inc., GA Power, Celebritees, Lowcountry Audio, WSAV, Cherry Street, Blink Charging, EOS Linx, GA Heritage Credit Union, Rapid Aviation, SolarSmith, TIC, Truly Nolan and community volunteers.
