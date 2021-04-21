April 21, 2021 - Yesterday, following the verdict that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson released the following statement:
"Today, in a Hennepin County, Minn. courthouse, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts charged, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Today was not about justice. It was about accountability, which is the first step to justice. While today’s verdict does not bring George Floyd back to life, it does hold people who break the law and commit illegal actions while wearing the uniform and badge of a law enforcement agency accountable.
This has been an emotional time for me, our entire nation, and, most certainly, for the Floyd family and the good people of the state of Minnesota. But we are reminded that there are many families across the country who are still seeking accountability and who deserve some measure of justice. Today is a new dawn on that journey. Today is not an end, it is a beginning. Hopefully, effective federal and state legislation will follow that ensures these types of actions never happen again.
I ask Savannahians to remain prayerful and vigilant and continue to seek reconciliation, restoration and accountability."
