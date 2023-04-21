April 21, 2023 - The Town of Thunderbolt along with Mayor Dana Williams and Town Council, invite Thunderbolt and Savannah residents to join a day of community fun at the inaugural Earth Day/ Arbor Day Celebration this Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cesaroni Park in Thunderbolt, GA.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their old tires, lightbulbs, batteries and glass to recycle. Vendors and activities, including goat yoga, will be onsite to enjoy. Partners for the Thunderbolt Earth Day/ Arbor Day Celebration include Atlantic Waste, Lite Foot Company, Little J Farms, Boy Scouts of America, Savannah State Environmental Club, The Upcycling Company, Loop it Up Savannah, and many others.
