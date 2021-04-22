April 22, 2021 - Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will host a community cleanup as part of her “2 Legit 2 Lit” campaign on Friday, April 23, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter, and if you see litter, pick it up. The campaign focuses on commonly traveled and heavily trafficked areas in all six city districts and encourage volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot.
The next cleanup event will start at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and 37th Street on Friday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m.
Volunteers are welcomed. No pre-registration is required, but masks are. The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide all litter collection materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.