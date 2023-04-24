April 24, 2023 - The City of Savannah invites the public to an informational meeting about the naming process for the historic square formerly known as Calhoun Square between Abercorn and East Wayne streets. The meeting will occur on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street.
The City will not take naming suggestions at this meeting, and submitted names will not be reviewed. After the application window closes, the public can give feedback on suggested names that meet the requirements.
