April 25, 2023 - The Town of Thunderbolt announces the return of the second annual Blessing of the Fleet under Mayor Dana Williams’ administration. This year's festival is presented by Tubby’s Tank House and planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on River Drive along the Wilmington River in Thunderbolt.

The day kicks off with a parade down River Drive, where five food trucks and more than 90 vendors have confirmed attendance, as well as stage performances, live music and other various entertainment throughout the day. Attendees can also enjoy a beer garden (VIP area for sponsors), and of course the blessing, by Bishop Parkes of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah.

