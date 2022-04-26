April 26, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office reminds Chatham County drivers and homeowners that new optimization efforts have made it more convenient than ever to renew auto tags and pay property taxes.
“At the Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office, we’re committed to excellence, transparency, and efficiency,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “That’s why we’ve taken major steps to streamline and optimize our services for Chatham County residents.”
From the Tax Commissioner’s home page at tax.chathamcountyga.gov, citizens can renew their auto tag online, change their address, pay property tax bills, estimate vehicle taxes, check on current wait times at each office, and much more. They can also view, print, or pay property taxes online with an e-check, debit, or credit card and schedule an appointment online at any of the Chatham County Tax Commissioner offices. Citizens are invited to visit tax.chathamcountyga.gov to take advantage of these convenient online services.
In addition, Chatham County property tax bills for the first half of 2022 were mailed to homeowners earlier this month. Those payments are due by Wednesday, June 1 and can be paid online or in person at any Chatham County Tax Commissioner office.
The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office reminds citizens that if their mortgage company pays their property tax bill directly through an escrow account, there’s no need to make a duplicate payment. About 33% of Chatham County property tax payments are made through mortgage companies or their designated representatives. In these cases, copies of property tax bills are still mailed to taxpayers for recordkeeping purposes.
For in-person visits to pay Chatham County property tax bills or to handle tag and title renewals, three convenient office locations are open to assist citizens with Chatham County tax-related business.
Downtown Office
222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 107
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. closed for lunch 1-2 p.m.
Southside Office:
1145 Eisenhower Dr.
Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., closed for lunch 1-2 p.m.
Westside Office:
295 Police Memorial Drive (off Chatham Parkway)
Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. closed for lunch 1-2 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, and current wait times are monitored in real-time on the Tax Commissioner’s Office web page. Citizens are invited to call the Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office at (912) 652-7100 with any questions.
