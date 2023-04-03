April 3, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability has added additional opportunities for the public to participate in their series of community workshops about FREE energy-efficiency programs. The programs are for income-qualified Georgia Power customers and offer minor upgrades, which can be completed in one day, and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills.
Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any workshop, and only need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. Staff will also be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.