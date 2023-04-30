April 30, 2023 - Larry "Gator" Rivers, sitting Chatham County Commissioner and former Harlem Globetrotter, died Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Candler Hospital.
Commissioner Rivers served as the District 2 Commissioner since 2021.
“Commissioner Rivers was a basketball legend and volunteered a lot of his time to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club where he inspired our youth to be involved in sports. As a Commissioner, his passion was ensuring that residents have food security and improving quality of life,” Chairman Ellis stated. “His collaboration as a part of the Board of Commissioners will be missed”.
"Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Chatham County Commissioner Larry "Gator" Rivers' passing this morning," said Governor Brian Kemp in a statement on social media. "As a hometown basketball legend who went from the Alfred E. Beach High School Hall of fame to the Harlem Globetrotters, he led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community. His loved ones in and beyond Chatham County are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning."
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Chatham County Commissioner Larry "Gator" Rivers," said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. "Commissioner Rivers was a basketball legend, honing his ball handling skills at A.E Beach High School, Moberly Area Junior College on Moberly, MO, and Missouri Western before joining the Harlem Globetrotters from 1973 to 1986 as the premier dribbler for the famed organization. Most importantly, Commissioner Rivers never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered."
"The Savannah City Council and Team Savannah joins me in extending our condolences to Commissioner Rivers' family, Chatham County Government, the Beach High School nation and legions of fans who loved Gator Rivers,” he added.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Campbell and Son's Funeral Home. Visit their website for more information.
